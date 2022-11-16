Skip to main content

Mike Sullivan Says Penguins Are 'Invested' in Righting Course

It hasn't been a great stretch, but Mike Sullivan is confident the Pittsburgh Penguins can turn their game around.
PITTSBURGH - Since the calendar turned to November, the record of the Pittsburgh Penguins hasn’t looked pretty.

With only two wins so far in the month, the Penguins currently hold a record of 6-7-3 for 15 points through 16 games of the season.

It’s a far from perfect spot to start the season and the team might not be happy with their current position, but everyone remains confident in a course correction.

Goalie Casey DeSmith noted following their loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs that no one on the team is starting to worry.

“There’s definitely no panic in the locker room,” DeSmith said.

Head coach Mike Sullivan felt the same way in that the team may not be comfortable with their recent play, but are looking to turn it around.

“I think we just got to stay in the moment,” Sullivan said. “We’re certainly not satisfied with where we’re at. We’ve got to heed the lessons and get better as a group.”

The Penguins team as a whole has been shifty as of late; the second and fourth forward lines are clicking and doing their job but the first and third have been getting blanked.

The defense has gotten sloppy and the biggest culprits on the blue line have been the veterans who know better.

Meanwhile in net, DeSmith and Tristan Jarry have been pretty much splitting time thanks to a nagging injury to Jarry.

“They lean on one another, they support one another,” Sullivan said about his goaltending tandem. “They’re both capable guys.”

No matter who it is in the room, every member of the Penguins organization wants to win hockey games.

Everyone is confident they can get back to their winning ways and everyone will do whatever it takes to get there.

“They all care,” Sullivan said. “They all want to help us win. Everybody is invested here. That’s one of the things I admire about the group. The care factor on this team is as high as I’ve seen.”

Sullivan knows he has a good group of players who are capable of more and can find ways to win hockey games.

No one has hit the panic button and everyone is all in on getting back on track.

