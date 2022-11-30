Penguins HC Mike Sullivan Speaks on Kris Letang's Stroke

The early tests look positive, but the Pittsburgh Penguins are focused on the health of Kris Letang the person rather than the player.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins announced that defenseman Kris Letang suffered a stroke and will be out of the lineup indefinitely.

This is not the first stroke of Letang’s life and the Penguins are going to make sure he as a person is better before worrying about putting him back on the ice.

Head coach Mike Sullivan spoke on matte and said that everyone is concerned for Letang and hope he can make a quick recovery.

“We’re all concerned for Kris, because we care about him,” Sullivan said. “Stroke is a scary word.”

Despite the situation Letang has been put in, Sullivan said the veteran defenseman was in an outstanding mood.

“After the game last night, I informed the players of Kris’s circumstance,” Sullivan said. “Tanger was at the game. Afterwards he was in the locker room with me. I think it was important for Kris to be there because his teammates got to see him in good spirits.”

So far, things have come back positive for Letang; general manager Ron Hextall said the stroke was less severe than his first one, and tests have been positive, so far.

Of course you have to put the person, but Letang has already gotten an itch to return to the ice.

“The biggest challenge for me today was to find a way to keep him off the ice,” Sullivan said. “He wanted to skate today. That’s just an indication of Tanger’s passion to play.”

Going forward, the Penguins will look to their medical team for when Letang can be given the all clear to return.

“All of the tests at this point have been very encouraging,” Sullivan said. “We will rely on our medical team. The doctors involved are so great and we’re appreciative or that.”

No time table is set for a return, but the Penguins as a team are concerned for more than just their teammate, but their friend.

