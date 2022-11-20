Mike Sullivan Says Penguins Are 'Making Progress' After Win Over Jets

It is safe to say the early losing streak is far in the rear view mirror as the Pittsburgh Penguins continue to improve their game every night.

It’s no secret that the Pittsburgh Penguins struggled after starting the season 4-0-1; a seven game losing streak quickly followed and put the team in a bad spot.

With a pair of three-game road trips in quick succession, the Penguins have started to make up ground, and two straight wins have them gaining a ton of momentum.

There was a sloppy, but successful 6-4 win over the Minnesota Wild followed by a Tristan Jarry 3-0 shutout over the Winnipeg Jets.

Now at 8-7-3 on the season, head coach Mike Sullivan believes things are starting to turn the corner for the Penguins.

“I think we’re making progress,” Sullivan said following the win in Winnipeg. “This was one of our more conscientious games. Playing a one-goal hockey game is a really good experience for us to go through.”

Sullivan followed that up by saying playing a close game like that forces the Penguins to play a smarter, more patient brand of hockey.

The patience of the team is starting to pay off as the Penguins are beginning to climb out of the cellar of the Metropolitan Division.

It wasn’t too long ago that Sullivan was talking about the ‘process’ the Penguins were going through to make up for lost ground.

With tweaks and subtle changes being made to the lineup, the Penguins look to be gaining momentum and getting contributions from all over the place.

The team isn’t perfect, but the right steps are being taken; if everything starts firing on all cylinders, the Penguins will be a problem to play against.

