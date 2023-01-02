Mike Sullivan Has No Updates On Penguins Goalie Tristan Jarry

After leaving the Winter Classic early, the Pittsburgh Penguins are yet to have a status on Tristan Jarry.

The Pittsburgh Penguins fell to the Boston Bruins in the 2023 Winter Classic, but it was early on that they lost goalie Tristan Jarry.

After just 15:30 of the first period, Jarry exited the game with what looked like a lower-body injury and the Penguins finished the game with Casey DeSmith in net.

Jarry made eight saves before leaving and with DeSmith in net, emergency backup goalie Mike Chiasson sat waiting in a Fenway Park dugout.

Following the game, Mike Sullivan stated that he had no updates on the Jarry and his injury.

“Obviously he is being evaluated for a lower-body injury,” Sullivan said. “It’s tought to lose a guy that early in the game.”

DeSmith became the goalie of decision and made 19 stops on 21 shots; the two goals from the Bruins came from Jake DeBrusk in the third period.

The Penguins head out west to take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday and they will wait on official updates on Jarry’s status.

