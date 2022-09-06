Penguins HC Mike Sullivan Praises Ron Hextall's Offseason Moves

The Pittsburgh Penguins added a group of new defenders and Mike Sullivan approves of their talents.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are heading into the 2022-23 NHL season with the relatively same group of forwards, but a group of new names for the blue line.

Over the summer of 2022, the Penguins added three defensemen who could have an impact on the ice right away.

According to head coach Mike Sullivan, having that much turnover on the back end was a calculated move.

“When we looked at our team at the end of the year,” Sullivan told NHL Network. “We were looking for areas we could improve. We were looking for a little versatility.”

General manager Ron Hextall swapped defenders to bring in Jeff Petry for Mike Matheson, Ty Smith in exchange for John Marino, and signed Jan Rutta as a free agent.

Sullivan spoke highly of Hextall’s moves and explained how each player can benefit the Penguins in the long run.

“We got a real good player in Petry from Montreal,” Sullivan said. “Can play on the power play, can be a top four D for us.”

Sullivan mentioned that Petry is a big body who can use his athletic skill to also help the Penguins get a little heavier.

One thing the Penguins struggled with all year was defenders getting pushed around in front of their own net.

Petry will be harder to move and should be a difference maker physically.

“We go a young player in Ty Smith from Jersey that’s up and coming,” Sullivan said. “A real good puck mover that can play the game that we’re trying to play in Pittsburgh.”

Smith has a great opportunity to have a bounce back season with the Penguins in 2022-23, after what many New Jersey Devils fans thought was a sophomore slump.

His puck moving ability should see new heights as Smith will have new weapons to feed in the Penguins forward core.

Sullivan went on to mention that Rutta is going to be a staple on the penalty kill and is difficult to play against.

“He’s hard to play against. He’s a big strong kid, takes up an awful lot of space out there.”

The Penguins wanted to add versatility to their blue line, and Sullivan likes the group of guys he was given.

“It’s the versatility that I felt we could get better,” Sullivan said. “I think Hexy did a great job trying to accomplish what we set out to do.”

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Six Penguins with the Most to Prove this Season

CM Punk Slams Penguins in AEW Rant

Mike Sullivan Signs Three-Year Contract Extension with the Penguins

Penguins Gambling on Top Defense Pairing

Penguins Returning to Pittsburgh Ahead of Training Camp

Penguins Kris Letang Named Top Defender in NHL