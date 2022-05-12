Mike Sullivan Has 'Same Opinion You Do' on Sidney Crosby Hit

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby left in the second period of Game 5 after taking a hit from New York Rangers' Jacob Trouba.

The hit sparked controversy across the internet as no penalty was called on what appeared to be a hight hit from Trouba. Crosby would finish his time on the ice and then head to the locker room without returning.

After the game, head coach Mike Sullivan said there is no update on the injury and Crosby is continuing to be evaluated. When asked "do you feel there was intent" on the hit, the head coach left it up for (clear) interpretation.

"Did you see the hit," Sullivan asked. "You probably have the same opinion I do."

It's the third question into the postgame presser if you want to watch.

The Penguins will return to Pittsburgh and await the status of their star center. In the meantime, Evgeni Malkin will skate with the top-line.

"Geno's a generation talent. He's a real capable guy. I thought he had a strong game tonight," Sullivan said. "We feel like we're deep at that position and we have what it takes to win regardless of who's in our lineup. Geno's an important guy for us. That combination of Sid and Geno have been two of the best in the league for 15-plus years. When one of them is out, the other steps up."

