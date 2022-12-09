Penguins HC Mike Sullivan Talks on Shutting Down Tage Thompson

Tage Thompson is quickly becoming one of the best players in the NHL and the Pittsburgh Penguins see him twice in two days.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are set to take on the Buffalo Sabres in a rare home-and-home situation and they’ll have a bit more of a challenge than usual.

The Sabres aren’t their usual selves anymore as they have one of the biggest budding stars in the NHL that is likely going to be a handful for the Penguins.

25-year-old, 6’7” Tage Thompson is taking over the league as an elite player and is coming off of a game where he scored five goals.

Thompson enters his matchup against the Penguins on a five-game point streak where he has collected 14 points (8G-6A).

What do the Penguins have to do slow down someone emerging as a top tier talent?

According to head coach Mike Sullivan, “We’re going to try and stop him from scoring five goals.”

That’s a great start to the game plan and it’s likely Thompson won’t reach a number like that again in his career, but there is still real work to be done for the Penguins.

Sullivan discussed how Thompson has emerged as one of the best players in the NHL and is a leader on a lethal Sabres power play.

“I think he’s emerged as an elite player,” Sullivan said. “He’s brought it to another level. He’s a dynamic offensive player. Their power play in particular is really humming right now.”

The Sabres still struggle to win games, holding a 12-13-1 record, but have the NHL’s third best power play at an even 29%.

Much of that power play runs through Thompson, as he has scored nine of their 29 man advantage goals on the season.

Sullivan said that it’s going to be important to be ready for Thompson and his ability to score at all times.

“He can score goals different ways,” Sullivan said. “I think that is an indication of an elite player in the league. We know that that’s a big challenge for us. We’re going to have to have an awareness when he’s on the ice.”

While Thompson is reaching new levels in his career, he’s still young and relatively inexperienced.

Still under 300 games played in the NHL, Thompson is a player who can easily be shut down if played against the right way.

“We’re going to have to have a certain diligence both with and without the puck,” Sullivan said. “We’re going to have to make it a difficult game for him.”

In 14 career games against the Penguins, Thompson has seven goals and two assists for nine points.

Thompson isn’t an unstoppable force yet, and the Penguins are going to have to find the right way to shut him down if they plan on being successful the next two days.

