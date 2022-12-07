Mike Sullivan Speaks on Sidney Crosby's Play this Season

Even into year 18, Sidney Crosby continues to be the best player on the Pittsburgh Penguins roster.

PITTSBURGH - Sidney Crosby 35-years-old and playing in his 18th season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but you couldn’t tell from his performance so far this year.

In 26 games, Crosby pacing the Penguins in goals (15), assists (20), and points (35) and is among the top names in the NHL in terms of production.

Sure, Crosby’s numbers aren’t league leading, but they are pretty close; you also have to take his age into consideration.

Among the NHL’s top 10 point scorers right now, Crosby and Erik Karlsson are the only two players over the age of 30.

Crosby is always looking to improve his game and keep up with the league around him, and head coach Mike Sullivan has noticed.

“I think he’s just a wiser version of himself,” Sullivan said. “He’s such a student of the game. Not only of his own game, but the game in general. He’s always looking for areas to get better and improve.”

Despite the impressive numbers and doing everything he can to help the team win, Crosby’s season has been flying under the radar it seems.

Crosby is on pace for a nearly 50-goal season, and that was highlighted by a two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

It was Crosby’s 90th multi-goal game in his career and sparked a conversation surrounding his talents.

“He can score in so many different ways,” Sullivan said. “He’s got a great one-timer, he’s really good at his backhand, and he’s creative.”

Crosby had to find creative ways to score against the Blue Jackets, but that’s nothing new for him.

Finding a way in double coverage, Crosby just has a knack for making it look easy.

“Sometimes we just shake our head with his creativity and how he thinks the game,” Sullivan said. “It probably gets overlooked because he’s such a good passer and every other aspect of his game is so good.”

Crosby has been one of the best talents in the NHL ever since his debut almost two decades ago.

A lot of that can be attributed to his undying drive to be a better player and to win hockey games.

“His game is ever-evolving,” Sullivan said. “There’s always elements to his game that he adds.”

He’s getting older, but his skill isn’t taking step backs; if anything, Crosby continues to be the best and most important player on the Penguins roster.

