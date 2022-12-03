Mike Sullivan Gives Analysis of Penguins Third Line

The forward group of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been good, but can be improved with help from the third line.

PITTSBURGH - After a stretch of mediocre play, the third line of the Pittsburgh Penguins were rewarded with with a combined five points against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Jeff Carter earned an assist while Brock McGinn and Kasperi Kapanen each recorded a goal and an assist; Kapanen’s goal being the game winner for the Penguins.

While the rest of the Penguins forward group found traction, the third line struggled to maintain a stable pace.

McGinn was leading the way with his goal scoring trend, but he wasn’t picking up assists.

Danton Heinen was recently healthy scratched for Kapanen and so far it’s been a smart move.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said he’s liked what he’s seen from the trio of Carter, McGinn, and Kapanen in their last two games together.

“I think they play well,” Sullivan said. “They just a two-way contentious line for us. They scored some big goals for us.”

Sullivan said that it’s the group’s mentality to play both offense and defense that makes them such a unique line for the Penguins.

No matter the situation, if they’re at the top of their game, they can be useful.

“We can utilize them in different situations depending on circumstances,” Sullivan said. “They’re a line that can help us on both sides of the puck.”

The trio of Carter, McGinn, and Kapanen look to be the third line for at least the near future and each player brings their own element to be a top tier 200-foot line for the team.

Carter has been solid in the faceoff circle and can win draws in big situations.

McGinn’s goal scoring usually takes a back seat to his defensive play as he’s one of the most used players on the penalty kill.

And Kapanen has incredible speed that can create and abundance of opportunities.

Each player brings something special and something that can be a game changer for the Penguins.

If the Penguins want to maintain their recent trend of winning games, they are going to need the third line to remain a solid option for contributions.

