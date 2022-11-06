Mike Sullivan Remains Confident in Penguins Starter Tristan Jarry

Despite four losses from Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan is still confident in his goalie.

PITTSBURGH - Heading into the 2022-23 season, the expectations were high for the Pittsburgh Penguins as a group.

Not only has a lot been expected from the Penguins, but also from their starting goaltender, Tristan Jarry.

After a 34-18-6 record last year, Jarry was looking for improvements as he battles not only for wins, but also a new contract.

There is a lot for Jarry to play for in 2022-23, and how has he faired so far? Well, things could be better.

To be fair, the recent struggles can’t fully be placed on Jarry’s shoulders; the Penguins as a whole have blown three straight leads during their current seven game losing streak.

Jarry has been in net for four of those losses and currently has a 4-3-1 record with a .903 save percentage.

While he has struggled in the early part of the season, head coach Mike Sullivan still has confidence in Jarry.

“Tristan is a very capable guy,” Sullivan said. “I do think he’s made progress in his last couple of starts. We believe he’s an elite goaltender.”

Sullivan said he wouldn’t criticize players individually because he has such great respect for what they bring.

While not being critical, Sullivan did note that while Jarry may need to show improvements, that can be said about most of the roster.

“I think he’s capable of being better, I think we can say that about all of our players,” Sullivan said. “They’re human beings, we all are. They have ups and downs in their performance.”

Sullivan says that if the team wants to improve, they have to do it as a group.

“For me the most important thing is we as a group have to get better,” Sullivan said. “We all have to improve. It’s our job as a coaching staff to help these guys find their best games.”

The Penguins and Jarry haven’t had the greatest games as of late, but Sullivan holds his confidence in his starting goalie.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Special Teams Continue to Disappoint

MIke Sullivan Says Penguins Aren't Living Up to Expectations

Penguins Need Help From Struggling Bottom Six Forwards

Penguins Need a 'Moment' to Turn Tides of Momentum

Penguins Hope to Learn from Seven Game Skid