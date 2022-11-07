Mike Sullivan Has 'Unwavering' Belief Penguins can Turn Season Around

The losing streak has hit seven and is slowly closing in on franchise low points for the Pittsburgh Penguins, but Mike Sullivan remains confident in his team.

PITTSBURGH - It hasn’t been an easy last two weeks for the Pittsburgh Penguins; seven straight losses with multiple blown leads, and the road ahead isn’t getting easier.

Six of the Penguins next seven games will come on the road and the team currently holds a 1-5-1 record when playing as the visitor.

Despite all that, the players in the locker room and the coaching staff behind the bench remain confident that the switch can be flipped.

“I believe we have a good hockey team,” head coach Mike Sullivan said. “I believe we have good players. I believe that we’re capable of playing a much better game.”

This current seven game skid is the longest Sullivan has ever experienced as a head coach, let alone with the Penguins.

During his last season with the Boston Bruins in 2005-06, Sullivan suffered a pair of six-game losing streaks, but never seven.

It’s new territory for a lot the members of the Penguins organization; Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang have never seen a losing streak this long, while Sidney Crosby hasn’t eaten so many straight losses since his rookie season.

Crosby’s rookie season saw the Penguins lose seven in a row, as well as six straight twice, a nine-game skid to open the season, and a 10-game drought.

The 2005-06 Penguins finished last in the Eastern Conference with a 22-46-14 record.

That was the last time the Penguins had a losing season and began their streak of 16 consecutive postseason appearances.

The Penguins current hardships are nearing new lows for the franchise, but there is time to turn things around.

They might have to play from behind, but with enough momentum and confidence, this streak can be looked back at as a small speed bump in a long, 82-game season.

“My belief in this group is unwavering,” Sullivan said. “And I know we have what it takes to right the ship.”

The Penguins will hope to kick the skid as they travel to Washington to take on the rival Capitals, who have also gotten off to a slow start.

A perfect opportunity to pounce on a team and start to build that momentum.

