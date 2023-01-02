Winter Classic Takes Different Meaning for Penguins HC Mike Sullivan

The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to gain two points at Fenway Park but Mike Sullivan says the venue has a more personal meaning.

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan is a native of Boston and grew up going to baseball games at Fenway Park.

For the first time, however, Sullivan will be entering the oldest ballpark in America for a hockey game as the Penguins take on the Boston Bruins in the 2023 Winter Classic.

While any outdoor game has some sort of special meaning to anyone involved, this year’s event at Fenway hits closer to home for Sullivan.

“They’re unique and they’re all different in their own way,” Sullivan said. “This one here for me is really unique in an iconic stadium like Fenway Park.”

The 2023 Winter Classic isn’t the first hockey game being held at Fenway, the Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers there in 2010, but the stadium is synonymous with baseball’s Boston Red Sox.

Sullivan says that he and his family grew up as die-hard Red Sox fans and he was fortunate enough to attend at least one game at Fenway every year.

“Baseball in my family has always been a passion,” Sullivan said. “We grew up idolizing the Red Sox. We had the privilege to usually go to go to one game a year in Fenway. I still get chills when I walk in to Fenway Park.”

With a family so invested in baseball and the Red Sox, Sullivan knows this game has more meaning to him than just being from Boston.

“Sports has a unique ability to bring people and families together,” Sullivan said. “This for me is a culmination of that with baseball and hockey. Two of the loves in my families. Being able to experience this at Fenway Park is something special.”

Despite the personal meaning and unique circumstance, Sullivan knows there’s a game to be played and two points on the line.

The Penguins as a team have put focus on winning the battle in front of them while appreciating the environment.

“When the puck drops, everybody needs to understand that there’s two points on the line.”

The Penguins are still looking for their first win since before the Christmas break and are hopeful Fenway Park can be the backdrop of a turnaround.

