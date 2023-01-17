Penguins Get Morale Boost from Kris Letang's Return

Kris Letang is back with his Pittsburgh Penguins teammates and is nearing a return to the lineup.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins aren’t just close to getting guys like Jeff Petry and Tristan Jarry back into their lineup, but Kris Letang also made his return to the team.

After missing a little over two weeks with a lower-body injury and a return home to be with his family following the death of his father, Letang returned to the ice with his Penguins teammates.

Despite still dealing with a lower-body injury, Letang has been lifted from a non-roster position to the injured reserve and is considered day-to-day.

Letang’s skate with the Penguins was his first time on the ice since his last game and he looked like as good as ever.

Not only was it big for the Penguins to get Letang back on the ice, but the team felt a boost in moral with his return.

“Obviously, he’s going through a lot, so we just have to support him,” Jeff Petry said. “Just his presence and him being back gives us a lift, as well.”

Letang hasn’t just been missed in the room, but on the ice, as well; the Penguins have gone 3-5-0 so far without him and he still isn’t fully ready for a return.

The status of day-to-day and having Letang back around the team is a step in the right direction.

“He means a lot to our team, he’s part of this family,” Mike Sullivan said. “For him to be back around the group was a great feeling for everybody.”

It’s unclear still how long Letang will be away from game action, but Sullivan is hopeful it’s sooner rather than later.

“We’re looking forward to him joining us during a game,” Sullivan said. “We’re hopeful that’s soon.”

Letang has been a huge piece of the Penguins organization for a number of years and the players, whether they’re new or old, recognize that.

“His work ethic is second to none,” Petry said. “He comes back on the ice and he hasn’t missed a beat.”

The Penguins will continue to wait on a return to games for Letang, but they are excited to have him back in the room.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Close to Getting Multiple Injured Players Back

Kris Letang Returns to Penguins Practice, Moved to IR

Positive Vibes Surround Penguins The Penguins On Monday

Beating Ducks Doesn't Mean Penguins Are Out of the Water

Penguins Never Felt Deflated in Last-Minute Comeback Against Ducks