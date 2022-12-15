Penguins Move Up NHL Power Rankings

The Pittsburgh Penguins have moved firmly into the top 10 of the NHL's weekly power rankings.

For the better part of a month now, the Pittsburgh Penguins have been one of the best teams in the NHL.

With a 11-1-1 record in their last 13 games, every aspect of the Penguins lineup is beginning to chug along at an increased pace.

The power play is taking shape, the penalty kill is humming along, and Sidney Crosby is one pace for one of the best seasons of his career.

The success of the Penguins has been apparent and helped pushed them further up the NHL’s power rankings.

The Penguins have slowly been climbing the NHL’s list; two weeks ago they were 12th, last week 10th, and this week a new peak of 6th.

For a good portion of the season, the Penguins weren’t even cracking the top 16 thanks to a lousy stretch of games in late October into early November.

With the calendar year ready to turn, the Penguins have flipped the switch on their season.

Two players have been massive parts to the turn around and they are guys that you’d expect to lead the way for the Penguins.

Crosby’s numbers need no introduction but he currently has 17 goals and 21 assists for 38 points.

Goalie Tristan Jarry is doing his best impression of a brick wall riding a five-game winning streak and improving his season record to 13-3-3.

A lot has started to go the Penguins’ way and they are setting themselves up to be right back in the conversation as Stanley Cup contenders.

