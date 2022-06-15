Penguins Name Kevin Acklin as President of Business Operations

Pittsburgh Penguins state that Acklin will report to Fenway Sports Group

Ever since the Boston based Fenway Sports Group (FSG) took over majority ownership of the Pittsburgh Penguins, they have been making a multitude of front office moves.

Just a day after the announcement of multiple front office promotions, the Penguins announced that Kevin Acklin has been named the President of Business Operations.

Acklin will report directly to FSG and manage the day-to-day operations of the business side of the team.

Marketing, corporate planning, and strategic planning are part of the main focus for Acklin’s new role.

Community outreach will also be a big part of what Acklin will do in the new position and will continue to drive the development of the Lower Hill District and former Civic Arena site.

The role of leading business operations for the Penguins was taken over by president of hockey operations Brian Burke when David Morehouse retired in late April.

Burke will return to his role as president of hockey operations.

Acklin is a Pittsburgh native and previously spent two seasons as the Penguins COO and general counsel and joined the organization in 2018.

