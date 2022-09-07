Skip to main content

Penguins Land Over a Dozen National Televised Games This Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins have released their broadcast schedule.

No need to fear, all 82 of the Pittsburgh Penguins games will be broadcasted on television.

The NHL and Penguins released their broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 season and the team landed 15 national games.

Television flagship AT&T SportsNet will air 69 games.

Of the 15 national games, two will be broadcast on ESPN, six will be on ABC, and seven on TNT.

Each game featured on ABC will also be multicast on ESPN+; the Penguins will have no games solely aired on the streaming service.

No team in the NHL will appear more than the Penguins on TNT with their seven broadcasts.

The Penguins will play the Boston Bruins three times on the national stage; November 1 at PPG Paints Arena, January 2 at Fenway Park for the 2023 Winter Classic, and April 1 back in Pittsburgh.

Of the national games, the Penguins will take on rivals Philadelphia Flyers, New York Rangers, and Washington Capitals twice each.

