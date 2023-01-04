Penguins Need Jake Guentzel to Snap Scoring Slump

Jake Guentzel hasn't score in an unusually long amount of time and the Pittsburgh Penguins need him to pick it up.

When the Pittsburgh Penguins started their year, there was real talks to Jake Guentzel pushing for a 50-goal season.

As the Penguins look to break out of a five-game losing streak, Guentzel hopes he can pull his way out of a lengthier slump.

The idea of flirting with 50 might be out of the question as Guentzel hasn’t scored a goal in seven games.

During this seven-game stretch, Guentzel has only recorded two assists and is a minus-5.

Head coach Mike Sullivan is hopeful that despite this stretch of not scoring, Guentzel can stay in the right state of mind and let the chances come to him.

“It’s a matter of making sure you’re in the right head space so you don’t get in your own way,” Sullivan said. “Our advice to him is to just hang in there and compete. Focus on the details of the game.”

Guentzel started the season on a torrid run, putting up eight goals in his first 10 games; obviously, that pace wasn’t going to last like that, but this is far below what was expected.

In the 23 games following his hot start, Guentzel has only potted seven goals for a total of 15 on the season through 33 games.

“I think he’s pressing a little bit,” Sulivan said. “He puts a lot of pressure on himself to score. He knows that the team relies on him in that regard.”

Sullivan urges Guentzel to follow the same formula that was given to Kasperi Kapanen when he was coming back to the lineup after being a healthy scratch.

“Simplify a little bit. Shoot the puck, go to the net. That’s usually when good things happen.”

The Penguins rely heavily on Guentzel’s goal scoring ability and are in need of him to kick his slump.

