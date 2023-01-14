Penguins Need Quick Turn Around After Lousy Defeat

The Pittsburgh Penguins have no time to mope on their most recent loss.

PITTSBURGH - They may have been down a number of key players, but the Pittsburgh Penguins looked nearly lifeless in their 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

A boost of energy needs to be found quickly, however, as the Penguins are already hours away from dropping the puck against another tough opponent.

For the final time in the 2022-23 regular season, the Penguins will meet up with the Metropolitan Division leading Carolina Hurricanes.

It won’t be a simple contest as the Hurricanes have gotten the upper-hand in each of the first three matches.

The Penguins hope to have a huge bounce back after one of their flattest performances of the season.

“We got to regroup here and be ready for tomorrow night,” Jason Zucker said following the loss to the Jets. “It’s a huge game for us. We haven’t had success against them.”

It’s not like the Penguins have played bad against the Hurricanes all season; each game was only separated by a single goal, they just haven’t been able to score the last one.

“It’s going to be a big game for us,” Zucker said. “We need to be ready to come after them.”

The Penguins are still struggling to gain ground in a stacked Metro Division after another lengthy losing streak and they're going to need a big game in Carolina.

The New York Islanders are only one point behind the Penguins for the second wild card spot and all but one team in the Metro is slated to play.

