Penguins Need to Start Tristan Jarry in Game 7

If Tristan Jarry is healthy enough, the Pittsburgh Penguins need to start him.

When the Pittsburgh Penguins held a 3-1 series lead over the New York Rangers, it looked like they could wait until round two before bringing in starting goalie Tristan Jarry.

Now, with a tied series heading into a do or die Game 7, the love for Louis Domingue has completely vanished.

Domingue gave up four goals in both Games 5 and 6 forcing the Penguins offense to out-score their goalie problem.

Thanks to Domingue’s 3.65 goals against average in six games, and the Penguins chasing Rangers’ goalie Igor Shesterkin multiple times, this is the highest scoring series of the NHL playoffs.

Heading into Game 7, the Penguins and Rangers have combined for 50 goals; Domingue has given up 19 of them.

Shesterkin may have given up a few more goals (22) but that’s the Penguins offense doing their job.

They have to hope it’s not too late for the goaltending to do theirs and make the saves.

The Penguins desperately need Jarry back in the crease, and Game 6 was a prime example of why.

With a 2-0 lead at home, Domingue let in three goals in the second period to give the Ranger the lead; and it’s not like they were hard impossible saves to make.

All series long, Domingue has struggled with corralling rebounds and making clean saves, and that’s exactly what got the best of him in Game 6.

An All-Star level goalie like Jarry probably makes those saves and maintains control of the rebounds.

Two or three of those goals were soft and needed to be stopped, but that fourth goal was inexcusable from Domingue.

Through the entire series, Domingue has been making awkward, dek hockey styled saves with his blocker and glove; the puck usually hits his blocker opening up a massive rebound.

It’s a small detail of his style but it proven to be ineffective as the puck floats off of Domingue’s blocker and landed untouched in the net.

That’s unacceptable from your goalie in the postseason, third string or not.

The Penguins need saves, even in their wins they’ve given up more than a comfortable amount of goals.

The offense has proven they can out-score their problems, but it’s time for Jarry to retake his place in the net and make the important saves in Game 7.

