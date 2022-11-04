Penguins Need a Win to Avoid Sidney Crosby Era Low

The last time the Pittsburgh Penguins lost seven straight games was Sidney Crosby's rookie season of 2005-06.

After starting the season with a 4-0-1 record, the Pittsburgh Penguins have eaten six straight losses and are closing in on a mark they would like to avoid.

If the Penguins lose to the Seattle Kraken, it will be the team’s seventh straight loss.

The last time the Penguins lost seven consecutive games was Sidney Crosby’s rookie season that saw the team take multiple lengthy losing streaks.

From late January to early February of 2006, the Penguins and an 18-year-old Crosby were outscored 31-13 and a pair of the losses came in a shootout.

Ironically, Penguins current head coach Mike Sullivan was the bench boss of the Boston Bruins that season, the team to extend that losing streak to seven games.

The 2005-06 Penguins lineup was a cluster of aged veterans surrounding Crosby through his first trek in the NHL.

Players like Mark Recchi, John LeClair, and of course Mario Lemieux for a moment were all featured on that team.

Despite the talent, they struggled to win, ending the season with a 22-46-14 record, the last time the Penguins missed the playoffs.

Now, in 2022-23, a skilled group of Penguins are having their own issues with winning with a streak closing in on that of a darker time.

If the Penguins don’t find the win column and regain some momentum soon, they could have a harsh November ahead of them.

Seven of their next 10 games come on the road, and the Penguins have only won once as the visiting team.

While home cooking has been kinder to the Penguins, they won’t see very much of it.

The team needs to win and win in a hurry; if they don’t, there is a tough road ahead waiting for them.

