Penguins, Rangers Tied 3-3 After Game 6 Loss

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins lose their second-straight game, sending the opening-round series with the New York Rangers into Game 7.

The Penguins found another strong start, taking a 2-0 lead in the opening period. But the Rangers owned the second period, climbing back to not just tie, but take the lead, 16:27 into the period.

Pittsburgh would answer rather quickly, as they have multiple times this series, with Evgeni Malkin finding the net nine seconds later.

The game was tied for all but a minute and a half left in the third period before Chris Kreider scored with 1:28 left in the game. New York found an empty net with 26 seconds left, sending the series to Game 7.

The Rangers tied the series, winning 5-3 in Pittsburgh.

Penguins Stats

Goals:

Jeff Carter

Evgeni Malkin

Bryan Rust

Assists:

Jake Guentzel

Kasperi Kapenen

Louis Domingue saved 33 of 37 shots.

Game 7 will head back to New York on Sunday.

