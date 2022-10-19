Penguins Not Expecting Teddy Blueger to Return Against Kings

The Pittsburgh Penguins fourth line center is still awaiting his season debut.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have played in three games in the 2022-23 season and none of them have featured their normal fourth line center.

Teddy Blueger has yet to return to the Penguins lineup since suffering an upper-body injury during training camp.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said that he doesn’t anticipate Blueger being available for their next game at home against the Los Angeles Kings.

While that is the anticipation, Sullivan said he wouldn’t make a final decision until the day of the game.

Blueger has regularly been involved in practices and skates with his teammates, but not in a full capacity.

Almost all of last week, Blueger was wearing a normal colored jersey signifying that he may have been cleared for contact.

For Wednesday’s practice, however, he was back in the non-contact grey jersey.

It’s just been a waiting game for Blueger and making his season debut with the Penguins.

The fourth line and penalty kill have looked rocky without their anchor at center, but once Blueger returns there should be a positive shift in direction.

The Penguins have been able to reach a record of 2-0-1 through three games without Blueger but are looking forward to his return.

