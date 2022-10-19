Skip to main content

Penguins Not Expecting Teddy Blueger to Return Against Kings

The Pittsburgh Penguins fourth line center is still awaiting his season debut.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Pittsburgh Penguins have played in three games in the 2022-23 season and none of them have featured their normal fourth line center.

Teddy Blueger has yet to return to the Penguins lineup since suffering an upper-body injury during training camp.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said that he doesn’t anticipate Blueger being available for their next game at home against the Los Angeles Kings.

While that is the anticipation, Sullivan said he wouldn’t make a final decision until the day of the game.

Blueger has regularly been involved in practices and skates with his teammates, but not in a full capacity.

Almost all of last week, Blueger was wearing a normal colored jersey signifying that he may have been cleared for contact.

For Wednesday’s practice, however, he was back in the non-contact grey jersey.

It’s just been a waiting game for Blueger and making his season debut with the Penguins.

The fourth line and penalty kill have looked rocky without their anchor at center, but once Blueger returns there should be a positive shift in direction.

The Penguins have been able to reach a record of 2-0-1 through three games without Blueger but are looking forward to his return.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Need to Improve Overtime Performance

Analyst Picks Penguins for Patrick Kane Trade

Despite Loss, Evgeni Malkin Line Continues to Shine for Penguins

Malkin Still Confident After OT Loss

Penguins Lack Hunger, Discipline in OT Loss to Canadiens

Tags
terms:
Pittsburgh PenguinsTeddy BluegerPenguins

USATSI_19137789_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Not Expecting Teddy Blueger to Return Against Kings

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19251990_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Need to Improve Overtime Performance

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_18129895_168388612_lowres
News

Analyst Picks Penguins for Patrick Kane Trade

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19226830_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Winners and Losers in Penguins Season Opening Stretch

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19227543_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Despite Loss, Malkin Line Continues to Shine for Penguins

By Nicholas Brlansky
USATSI_19251665_168388612_lowres
News

Pittsburgh Penguins Lack Hunger, Discipline in OT Loss to Canadiens

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19251666_168388612_lowres
News

Evgeni Malkin Still Confident After OT Loss

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19192416_168388612_lowres
News

Jeff Petry Returning to Montreal for First Time with Penguins

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19226950_168388612_lowres
News

Sidney Crosby Named NHL's First Star of the Week

By Nick Horwat