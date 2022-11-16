Penguins Locker Room Not Panicking Despite Lousy Stretch

The Pittsburgh Penguins haven't had a great November but the team isn't hitting the panic button.

PITTSBURGH - The seven-game losing streak may be kicked, but the Pittsburgh Penguins haven’t found a form of consistency since the streak began.

Despite the trend of being unable to string together solid games, the Penguins have not yet begun to panic.

As a group, the Penguins still have confidence in their abilities and know they can improve and again be a winning team.

“We have a lot of leadership in this room,” goalie Casey DeSmith said. “There’s definitely no panic in this locker room.”

Over the last 11 games, the Penguins have been outscored 46-30 and key producers have started coming up short.

Bryan Rust for example has not recorded a single point in six games and has seen a decline in shots on goal.

The first line as a whole has taken steps back, but Rust’s numbers are the most shocking.

“We know we have the capability of playing the way we need to play to win,” DeSmith said. “It’s just a matter of bringing it more consistently. Every period and every game.”

The Penguins were able to take five out of six points from their last three game road trip, and they will have to do the same in their next three.

The idea of ‘a lot of season left’ is starting to fade away as the Thanksgiving holiday nears; in most cases, the American Thanksgiving is where people begin to really watch the standings.

As of right now, the Penguins are seventh out of eight teams in the Metropolitan Division and are going to need a good stretch of consistent winning to climb out of their hole.

They’re a team that’s done it before; the locker room has no doubt they can do it again.

