Penguins Remain Optimistic Heading Into Game 7

The Pittsburgh Penguins aren't losing confidence after back-to-back losses.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins head into Game 7 with the New York Rangers after back-to-back losses in the opening round. But for a team that once held a 3-1 lead, no one is looking down on themselves,  or the series, as they prepare for a final matchup.

"Nobody said it was going to be easy, you know?" defenseman Kris Letang said. "They're a really good team. They have a lot of skilled players that can score goals. It's a race to 4 and we have to regroup, stay positive, and get the job done."

The Penguins have lost the last two games by two goals, the second of each game coming in an empty net. They'll now head to New York for a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden. 

Fun fact: the Penguins are 6-0 in Game 7s on the road. 

"Either we regroup, or we feel sorry and come in to the rink tomorrow and kind of mope around and head off to New York and see what happens in the game kind of thing," defenseman Mike Matheson said. "That doesn't sound like a very fun option to me. I don't think anyone in the dressing room feels that way. So, the only option is to just park what happened.

"Regardless of how the games have gone, if we were down 3-1 and came back to make it 3-3 and were headed off to this Game 7, we would be expected to feel a certain way - and that wouldn't help us either going into Game 7. Game 7s are crazy games where anything can happen. It's up to us to bring our best, and see what happens."

