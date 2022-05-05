Skip to main content

Penguins Rule Out Casey DeSmith, Rickard Rakell in Game 2

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without their top two goalies in Game 2.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins will now be without two goalies for Game 2 against the New York Rangers. Head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed Casey DeSmith and Rickard Rakell will not play after suffering injuries in Game 1. 

The Penguins will turn to Louis Domingue in Game 2. Domingue replaced DeSmith in Game 1 in triple overtime and went on to win the game for the Pens. 

"He’s confident," Sullivan said on Domingue. "He has a little swagger to him. I think that serves him well."

Rakell took a major blow near the wall from Rangers defensemen Ryan Lindgren that was high in Game 1. After spending time on the ice, he attempted to get up but needed to be helped off by teammates Sidney Crosby and Mike Matheson. 

Sullivan he hasn't looked into Game 3 about whether or not DeSmith or Tristan Jarry will play. 

Sullivan also said Jason Zucker will be a game-time decision.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Kapanen, Rodrigues Need to Return to Old Form for Pens

10 Takeaways From Penguins Game 1 Win Over Rangers

Sidney Crosby's Season of Milestones Continues Into Playoffs

Penguins Have Impressive History of Backup Goalies in Postseason

Triple-OT Win Snaps Dreadful Streak for Penguins

Tags
terms:
Casey DeSmithJason ZuckerPittsburgh PenguinsRickard Rakell

USATSI_18079412_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Rule Out Casey DeSmith, Rickard Rakell in Game 2

By Noah Strackbein12 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) makes a save against New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) during the second period in game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Pens Talk

Reasons to Believe Casey DeSmith Can Win/Lose Series for Penguins

By Jacob Punturi5 hours ago
USATSI_17458566_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Kapanen, Rodrigues Need to Find Old Form for Penguins to Keep Winning in Playoffs

By Nick Horwat5 hours ago
May 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) makes a save against New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) during the second period in game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Penguins HC Mike Sullivan Provides Injury Updates on DeSmith, Rakell

By Chris Halicke18 hours ago
USATSI_18198501_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

10 Takeaways From Penguins' Triple-Overtime Victory Over Rangers

By Chris Halicke23 hours ago
USATSI_18197342_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Biggest X-Factors for Penguins, Rangers in Playoff Series

By Jacob PunturiMay 4, 2022
USATSI_18198508_168388034_lowres
News

Triple-OT Winner Snaps Dreadful Losing Streak for Penguins

By Nick HorwatMay 4, 2022
USATSI_18196755_168388034_lowres
News

Sidney Crosby's Season of Milestones Continues into Playoffs

By Nicholas BrlanskyMay 4, 2022
USATSI_17730335_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

2022 Playoffs Could be Penguins Big Three's Last Run

By Nick HorwatMay 3, 2022