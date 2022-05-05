Penguins Rule Out Casey DeSmith, Rickard Rakell in Game 2

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without their top two goalies in Game 2.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins will now be without two goalies for Game 2 against the New York Rangers. Head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed Casey DeSmith and Rickard Rakell will not play after suffering injuries in Game 1.

The Penguins will turn to Louis Domingue in Game 2. Domingue replaced DeSmith in Game 1 in triple overtime and went on to win the game for the Pens.

"He’s confident," Sullivan said on Domingue. "He has a little swagger to him. I think that serves him well."

Rakell took a major blow near the wall from Rangers defensemen Ryan Lindgren that was high in Game 1. After spending time on the ice, he attempted to get up but needed to be helped off by teammates Sidney Crosby and Mike Matheson.

Sullivan he hasn't looked into Game 3 about whether or not DeSmith or Tristan Jarry will play.

Sullivan also said Jason Zucker will be a game-time decision.

