Poor Performance on Penalty Kill Costing Penguins Games

The Pittsburgh Penguins have had a brutal penalty kill all season, and their inability to be successful has started costing the team.

As a whole, the Pittsburgh Penguins have more than struggled recently; losing six straight and unable to close out multi-goal leads in back-to-back nights are summarizing the early part of the season.

While the Penguins struggle to find the win column again, a certain portion of their team continues to hold the team back.

Through 11 games on the season, the penalty kill has allowed 11 goals and hold the 28th ranked unit in the NHL.

The Penguins used to live and breathe off of an outstanding group of penalty killers who could not only shut down opposing attackers, but had a sneaky ability to create offense of their own.

Teddy Blueger has yet to play a game this year and there are a number of new faces on the Penguins PK, but the time for excuses is over.

It’s been 11 games and the group has become money in the bank to let at least one power play goal up every game.

“We’re still trying to figure each other out,” Josh Archibald said. “Obviously not the start that we wanted on the penalty kill, things to iron out still.”

Archibald is one of those new faces on the penalty kill and was picked by the coaching staff early on as a guy who can make a difference defensively.

As the Penguins stretch their winless streak to six games, the penalty kill has to take some of the blame.

Last season the Penguins were the least penalized team in the league; this year they are averaging about three and a half penalties per game.

Not only are the Penguins taking a lot of penalties, but they are also untimely; and the PK hasn't been able to get the game saving kills.

Against the Boston Bruins, a power play goal from Brad Marchand in the third period eventually led to their overtime victory.

The very next night, the Buffalo Sabres scored a power play goal that opened the flood gates for five unanswered goals.

If the Penguins aren’t going to improve their discipline, then their PK group needs to find a new gear, because those are important minutes and opportunities taken away from the team.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Kris Letang Returns to Penguins Lineup

Penguins Weekly Winners and Losers: Losing Streak Continues

Sidney Crosby Passes Adam Oats on All-Time Points List

3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Bruins

Sidney Crosby Says Penguins Weren't Good Enough With Lead Over Bruins