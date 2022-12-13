P.O. Joseph's Confidence with Penguins Can't be Ignored

P.O. Joseph can officially be considered an NHL regular with the Pittsburgh Penguins and his confidence is sky rocketing.

PITTSBURGH - Heading into the regular season, the Pittsburgh Penguins had a choice between Ty Smith and P.O. Joseph as a defenseman for the third pairing.

While both young defenders put up a good fight, the Penguins ended up going with Joseph and you could argue he had the weaker preseason.

Over 25 games played, however, Joseph has graduated from prospect to NHL regular; a well deserved title that has brought new levels of skill and confidence for the youngster.

The growing confidence had been evident for a few games, and it was all stamped with Joseph’s first goal of the season against the Dallas Stars.

It was only the second of his career, but Joseph has been driving plays and creating numerous opportunities that a huge goal was bound to come along.

“His best attribute might be his mobility,” head coach Mike Sullivan said. “He’s been helping us along that offensive blueline. Both at 5-on-5 and he’s done a pretty solid job on our second power play unit.”

Sullivan is proud of the advancements Joseph has been taking this year and the goal was a big payoff for all of the hard work.

“It’s great to see him get rewarded,” Sullivan said. “It was a terrific shot. I think P.O. has gradually gotten better with each game he plays. He’s getting better right in front of our eyes.”

Joseph also felt the goal was a long time coming, but says it’s all thanks to getting comfortable with everything.

“It starts with being comfortable with the guys,” Joseph said. “Them having confidence in me, as well. To see the guys including me, they make me want to battle every day.”

Heading into the contest against the Stars, Joseph didn’t yet have a goal, but did record 33 shots on the season, along with seven assists.

The numbers are low at the moment, but with an ever increasing confidence and a ‘steep learning curve’ according to Sullivan, Joseph is standing out as one of the better young defenders in the league.

