P.O. Joseph Excited to Return Home With Penguins

P.O. Joseph has had an inconsistent lineup spot with the Pittsburgh Penguins since joining the team in 2019, but is starting this season in the NHL.

With the Penguins first road game of the 2022-23 season taking place in Montreal, Joseph finally getting that opportunity.

A native of Laval, Quebec, Joseph is excited to play in front of friends and family as the Penguins take on the Montreal Canadiens.

“There’s going to be a lot of emotion,” Joseph said ahead of traveling to Montreal. “It’s a place I’ve been to so many times.”

Not only has Joseph been to more Canadiens games than he can count, he was also once the teams flag bearer.

Ahead of Canadiens home games, two lucky kids get the chance to skate a lap of Bell Centre ice then stand in front of the team runway as the players take the ice.

It’s a tradition that has been creating lifetime memories for young kids for years; one of those kids over the years was Joseph.

Ironically, the game Joseph was flag bearer for, the Canadiens were taking on the Penguins.

“It’s a pretty funny story actually,” Joseph said. “I was the flag guy on the ice against Pittsburgh. I had to be in grade six. I was able to see some of these guys but with a Montreal Canadiens jersey.”

Joseph said there is video evidence somewhere and surely Pens fans will want to see it.

Through the first two games of the season, Joseph has played with a noticeable amount of confidence.

Multiple times, Joseph was seen utilizing the ice in front of him and creating scoring chances; he picked up an assist against he Tampa Bay Lightning, as well.

Joseph will look to continue his strong and confident play, but for the first time against the team he grew up cheering for.

