Power Play Production Still Point of Concern for Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins found their first win in seven games, but the power play still needs to greatly improve their performance.

Finally putting a seven game losing streak behind them, the Pittsburgh Penguins found themselves struggling in a number of different facets.

One of the main concerns surrounding the Penguins and their struggles were the ineffectiveness from their penalty kill and power play.

While both special teams units had a hard time gaining traction, the penalty kill looks to have found some steadiness.

For the second straight game the Penguins penalty kill didn’t allow a goal and even created a few scoring chances of their own, potting a short handed tally.

The Penguins power play, on the other hand, has continued to struggle; in their win over the Washington Capitals, the Penguins had three opportunities with the extra man, but were only able to record two shots on goal.

Since the beginning of the seven-game losing streak, the power play looked to only grow worse as they stopped scoring and looked hesitant to shoot the puck.

Head coach Mike Sullivan has been trying to preach a shot first mentality into the power play, but they still look like they’re trying to pass the puck into the net.

That hesitation continued in Washington as the Penguins recorded fewer shots on goal with a man advantage than the amount of actual power plays they had.

The numbers have begun to to free fall for the Penguins, as their nine power play goals on 48 opportunities is good for 18.75%.

Early on the Penguins were coasting around the top 10 in the NHL with the man advantage, but now they have slipped all the way to 23rd.

If the Penguins have any hope of finding themselves back near the top of the NHL’s standings, the power pay is going to need to find some footing.

Power play goals are some of the biggest momentum shifters in the game and the Penguins are in desperate need of production from their power play.

