Penguins Power Play Still Struggling, Bryan Rust Back with Top Unit

The struggles on the Pittsburgh Penguins power play continue to persist as they go 17 opportunities without a goal.

PITTSBURGH - As the season continues, the power play continues to be one of the most talked about areas surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins.

And it’s not in a good light; the Penguins power play has been abysmal almost all season.

Through 22 games, the Penguins have had 72 opportunities with a man advantage and capitalized on only 12 of them.

With a success rate of 16.67%, the team’s PP stands at 28th in the NHL, and the ranking continues to fall with each passing day.

The Penguins power play hasn’t converted for a power play goal since they beat the Minnesota Wild well over a week ago.

They actually scored on the power play twice that game (one of them on a 5-on-3 chance) and everyone thought the group would be able to build off of that momentum.

Obviously, that ended up being far from the truth as they’ve missed 12 straight man advantage chances.

During their struggles, the Penguins and their coaching staff have preached simplicity and boiling everything down to just getting pucks on net.

Defenseman Jeff Petry was even pushed to the first unit to promote a shot first mentality, but still no success.

Petry was swapped for Bryan Rust and judging by power play units at the most recent practice, the two were swapped back.

It’s been so long since the Penguins had some semblance of a threatening power play that it’s hard to come up with a solution that might kick things into gear.

Do they need to change the formula? Are the zone entries working? Is it still as simple as just shooting it more?

No matter which way you slice it, the Penguins are still waiting on any kind of improvement from their power play.

They opened the season with four power play goals in two games and have failed to bring any kind of noise since.

