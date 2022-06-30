Penguins Release 2022 Preseason Schedule

The Pittsburgh Penguins are set to play six preseason games beginning Sept. 25.

The dates and opponents are set for the Pittsburgh Penguins and the 2022 preseason.

The Penguins will take on the usual suspects in the preseason and may have a good amount of fresh faces hoping to make the regular season roster.

There will be six preseason games and the Penguins will face off twice against the Columbus Blue Jakcets, Detroit Red Wings, and Buffalo Sabres.

The two games against the Blue Jackets are set to be split squad games taking place on the same day; one game at PPG Paints Arena, and the other at Columbus’ Nationwide Arena.

The split squad games will take place on Sept. 25 and will be the Penguins first taste of game action since being eliminated from the 2022 postseason.

Plenty off offseason moves and transitions are yet to be made, but the 2022-23 Penguins squad should be as hungry as ever to win.

No radio or television information has been released by the team, yet.

