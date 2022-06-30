Skip to main content

Penguins Release 2022 Preseason Schedule

The Pittsburgh Penguins are set to play six preseason games beginning Sept. 25.

The dates and opponents are set for the Pittsburgh Penguins and the 2022 preseason.

The Penguins will take on the usual suspects in the preseason and may have a good amount of fresh faces hoping to make the regular season roster.

There will be six preseason games and the Penguins will face off twice against the Columbus Blue Jakcets, Detroit Red Wings, and Buffalo Sabres.

The two games against the Blue Jackets are set to be split squad games taking place on the same day; one game at PPG Paints Arena, and the other at Columbus’ Nationwide Arena.

The split squad games will take place on Sept. 25 and will be the Penguins first taste of game action since being eliminated from the 2022 postseason.

Plenty off offseason moves and transitions are yet to be made, but the 2022-23 Penguins squad should be as hungry as ever to win.

No radio or television information has been released by the team, yet.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Front Office Will Take Emotion Out of Contract Talks

When is the Deadline for Penguins Star Free Agents?

Bjorkqvist's Departure Creates opportunity for Penguins Prospects

Penguins Assistant named A Finalist for Boston Bruins Job

Evan Rodrigues or Kasperi Kapanen Should Return to the Penguins, But Not Both

Penguins Targeting Hometown Players This Off-Season?

Penguins Recognized for Humanitarian Efforts

Tags
terms:
Pittsburgh PenguinsPenguins

USATSI_17543030_168388612_lowres (1)
News

Penguins Release 2022 Preseason Schedule

By Nick Horwat19 seconds ago
USATSI_17976825_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Front Office Will Take Emotion Out of Contract Talks

By Nick Horwat58 minutes ago
1706_raivis_kristians_ansons
News

Penguins Prospect Raivis Ansons Wins Memorial Cup

By Nick Horwat2 hours ago
USATSI_18262964_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Historian Willing to Give Kris Letang Five-Year Contract

By Nick Horwat4 hours ago
USATSI_11772027_168388034_lowres
News

When is the Deadline for Penguins Star Free Agents?

By Nicholas Brlansky20 hours ago
USATSI_17442221_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Bjorkqvist's Departure Creates Opportunity for Penguins Prospects

By Nicholas Brlansky23 hours ago
cut
News

Penguins Assistant Named a Finalist for Boston Bruins Coaching Job

By Nicholas BrlanskyJun 29, 2022
USATSI_17783999_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Evan Rodrigues or Kasperi Kapanen Should Return to Penguins, But Not Both

By Nicholas BrlanskyJun 29, 2022
USATSI_18397056_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Targeting Hometown Players This Off-Season?

By Jacob PunturiJun 29, 2022