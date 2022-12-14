Penguins Getting Production from All Over Lineup

The Pittsburgh Penguins are red hot, and there aren't too many soft spots remaining in the lineup.

While the Pittsburgh Penguins are on a run as one of the hottest teams in the NHL, they’ve been seeing production from every area of the lineup.

If a team wants to be successful in the league these days, they are going to need steady production from depth players; thankfully for the Penguins, the scoring has come by committee.

Through the first 29 games of the season, the Penguins have 13 players who have logged 10 or more points.

They are one of only three teams to hit a mark like that, alongside the Seattle Kraken and Los Angeles Kings.

The 13 Penguins to score 10 points so far: Sidney Crosby (38), Evgeni Malkin (29), Jake Guentzel (29), Jason Zucker (20), Rickard Rakell (19), Bryan Rust (18), Jeff Carter (14), Brock McGinn (12), Kasperi Kapanen (12), Jeff Petry (12), Kris Letang (12), Danton Heinen (10), and Marcus Pettersson (10).

It’s not just forwards, as three defensemen get in on the action, as well.

Tristan Jarry spoke following the victory over the Dallas Stars that the Penguins are playing a complete ‘team game.’

There has been evidence of the team playing as a unit all season, but seeing the scoring production only solidifies it.

The Penguins are a successful team and it isn’t a one-man show; while Crosby has been a lynchpin for the recent run, he’s had all kinds of help.

Jarry himself has had a great run in net, as well, with a 13-3-3 record and currently on a five-game winning streak.

The Penguins not only have that much production from all four lines, but they have also emerged as one of the best teams at 5-on-5 thanks to a pretty horrid power play.

Up until the last six games, the Penguins power play struggled mightily to produce, but the Penguins were still finding ways to win.

As the power play gains pace, it’s likely players will see inflation in their statistics.

The Penguins will, however, have to find ways to cover certain holes being opened up; both Petry and Zucker are going to be out of the lineup for a few games with injuries.

Petry was moved to LTIR and Zucker is not traveling with the team.

The team has rallied without important players and they can do it again; thankfully, there will be help from everywhere you look on the lineup card.

