Penguins Look to Put 2022 Postseason in the Past

The Pittsburgh Penguins hope to put their 2022 Postseason loss in the past after taking on the New York Rangers.

PITTSBURGH - While it would be a great feeling to find secure a defeat over the New York Rangers, the Pittsburgh Penguins have their focus on the next game.

The Penguins and Rangers are set to faceoff for the first time since May and there it’s going to be a challenge for both teams to secure a victory.

Both teams have successful specials teams units that have translated to substantial winning streaks.

The Penguins are looking to rebound after losing for the first time in seven games, while the Rangers come into Pittsburgh riding a seven-game heater.

While many fans may want the Penguins to exact some revenge against the Rangers for kicking them out of the 2022 Postseason, the teams main focus is the 2022-23 season.

When asked if any emotions from the seven game playoff series would carry into this matchup, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan was more focused on the upcoming postseason.

“Last year was last year, this is a new season,” Sullivan said. “This is an important game for us against a division rival that we’re going to battle for a playoff spot all year.”

The Rangers and Penguins currently sit third and fourth in the Metropolitan Division standings respectively, and are separated by only a single point.

It’s still December, but this game is going to carry all kinds of importance for the playoff race going forward.

The Penguins are fourth in the division with 40 points, but are only four points behind the top spot.

The Metro is a tight division and will be all season; they can’t get caught up in the past and have to focus on their next game.

