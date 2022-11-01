Penguins Looking for Quick Start, Full 60-Minute Effort Against Bruins

It's been a while since the Pittsburgh Penguins played a home game, and they hope to get off on the right foot.

PITTSBURGH - After over a week away, the Pittsburgh Penguins finally return to PPG Paints Arena for a much needed home game.

The Penguins won’t be given the luxury of an easier opponent, rather the best team in the NHL.

The Boston Bruins make their first trip to Pittsburgh on the year and are carrying a five-game winning streak that they look to extend.

Doing battle with an opponent of that stature will be no easy task for the Penguins, who themselves have lost four straight.

“We talked a great deal about how that road trip went and what we can do better,” Marcus Pettersson said. “We’re excited to get home again and play in front of our fans.”

Being back in front of a home crowd is sure to give the Penguins a boost, but it will take a complete team and full 60-minute effort to regain lost ground.

If the Penguins plan to keep the crowd behind them, they’re going to have to get off to a good start.

Slow starts and the inability to give full effort from whistle to whistle has been a big reason behind the four straight losses and the locker room is aware of the problems.

Captain Sidney Crosby said that the slow starts are probably the most consistent part of the season, so far.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said that it’s hard to win the NHL when you’re not competitive the entire contest.

“It’s tough to have a full game in this league,” Pettersson said. “Every team is so good. You see what happens when you don’t have it, you give up chances.”

The Penguins will have to kick their bad habits and take advantage of every opportunity thrown their way if they plan on being competitive against the Bruins.

“Especially tonight, a good start for us is going to be huge,” Pettersson said. “Get off on the right foot and take it from there. We play a good team, we have to make sure we have a good start.”

All trends must come to an end, and it’s up to the Penguins to bust a pair of streaks against the Bruins.

