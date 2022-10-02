Penguins Place Radim Zohonra on Waivers

Radim Zohorna has been impressive during Pittsburgh Penguins training camp, but he might still find his way to the AHL.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are nearing the end of their 2022 preseason schedule and the official opening night roster is being solidified.

The day before their penultimate preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings, the Penguins made new cuts to the training camp roster.

Among those names included Nathan Legare, Valtteri Puustinen, and Jack St. Ivany.

Youngsters like Sam Poulin and Radim Zohorna survived the cut list but the latter name had a peculiar hiccup.

While Zohorna was not cut from the roster, the Penguins did place him on waivers.

The Penguins released the roster for the preseason game against the Red Wings and Zohonra’s name was present.

Waivers can be tricky to grasp, but if Zohorna is not claimed by another team before 2:00 p.m. Monday, he will be cleared to play.

The Penguins are also stifled with injuries to centers Teddy Blueger and Jeff Carter; with those two on the shelf, Zohorna steps in as a replacement.

Zohorna has had himself an impressive training camp thus far, becoming a real threat to make the lineup.

The transition to center has suited him well and has been a main reason for the extra stride he’s taken.

If Zohorna makes it through waivers, he will likely report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins following the next preseason game.

Also placed on waivers by the Penguins was forwards Alex Nylander, Drake Caggiula, defenseman Xavier Ouellet, and goalie Dustin Tokarski.

Poulin has rejoined the team after missing a few days for personal matters and is on the roster for Monday’s game.

