Penguins Re-Assign Drew O'Connor to AHL

The Pittsburgh Penguins have moved Drew O'Connor back to the minors after a three game stint in the NHL.

PITTSBURGH - As the Pittsburgh Penguins struggle to find their next win, they may have some reinforcements soon to be reinstated to the lineup.

With the return of Teddy Blueger possible right around the corner, the Penguins need to make room on the roster.

Drew O’Connor was re-assigned to the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins after a three game stint in the NHL.

In those three games, O’Connor didn’t record a point and averaged 8:32 minutes of ice.

When O’Connor was recalled, head coach Mike Sullivan said they chose O’Connor to help win faceoffs and play on the penalty kill.

Over the Penguins current seven game losing streak, the penalty kill has been disappointing overall, but might be making a turn around.

If Blueger gets reinstated from long term injured reserve, he will reclaim his spot on the PK.

Jeff Carter and Josh Archibald also missed the Penguins last game against the Seattle Kraken, but were on the ice the following day for practice.

Ryan Poehling was given the day off for an illness.

With O’Connor being sent down, Sam Poulin is the last surviving AHL call-up on the Penguins roster.

