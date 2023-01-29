Penguins Re-Assign Jonathan Gruden, Dustin Tokarski

Jonathan Gruden and Dustin Tokarski have been sent back to the AHL as the Pittsburgh Penguins enter their bye week.

PITTSBURGH - As the Pittsburgh Penguins enter their bye week, they do so while shedding some roster spots.

Forward Jonathan Gruden and goalie Dustin Tokarski were re-assigned by the Penguins back to the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Gruden was called up and made his NHL debut against the Anaheim Ducks and played a total of three games before being healthy scratched for the next four contests.

Through his three games of action, Gruden averaged 5:20 of ice and didn’t record a point.

Tokarski served as the backup goalie to Casey DeSmith for a majority of his recall, but did make two appearances.

The first came in relief of DeSmith and notched a win over the Vancouver Canucks and the second was a starting loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Tokarski allowed five goals in his two games played with the NHL Penguins.

