Penguins Re-Assign Jonathan Gruden, Dustin Tokarski
PITTSBURGH - As the Pittsburgh Penguins enter their bye week, they do so while shedding some roster spots.
Forward Jonathan Gruden and goalie Dustin Tokarski were re-assigned by the Penguins back to the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Gruden was called up and made his NHL debut against the Anaheim Ducks and played a total of three games before being healthy scratched for the next four contests.
Through his three games of action, Gruden averaged 5:20 of ice and didn’t record a point.
Tokarski served as the backup goalie to Casey DeSmith for a majority of his recall, but did make two appearances.
The first came in relief of DeSmith and notched a win over the Vancouver Canucks and the second was a starting loss to the Winnipeg Jets.
Tokarski allowed five goals in his two games played with the NHL Penguins.
