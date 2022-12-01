Penguins Players React to Kris Letang News, Show Support for Teammate and Friend

The Pittsburgh Penguins are rallying around Kris Letang as he works his way through recovery from a stroke.

PITTSBURGH - Thankfully for Kris Letang and the Pittsburgh Penguins, early tests have been encouraging for the veteran defenseman who suffered a stroke on Monday.

Despite positive signs, a stroke is nothing to be messed with and the Penguins are being cautious of Letang’s well being.

Letang’s teammates echoed the sentiment of hoping their friend has a speedy recovery and lasting health.

“You just hope and prey that he’s alright and that his family is doing well,” forward Ryan Poehling said. “That’s all we can do and wish him the best.”

When the team was told of Letang’s situation, head coach Mike Sullivan noted that there was a look of shock on everyone’s face.

Letang, however, was in the room and in high spirts to let everyone know that things are looking as positive as possible.

“That was a big thing that he did,” Poehling said. “It shows how special he is not just as a hockey player but a person. He means a lot to this organization.”

Before the season started, Letang opened his doors for young defender P.O. Joseph and allowed him to live at his house.

Letang and Joseph, both French Canadian, grew close over the past couple of months and Joseph sees Letang as more than just another teammate.

“It’s awful news whenever it happens to one of your teammates and friends,” Joseph said. “We all wish him the best for recovery and we’re all there to support him.”

Joseph understands that Letang’s health is the main concern rather than focusing on getting him back in the lineup.

“I think health is everything,” Joseph said. “I wanted to make sure he was alright outside the rink. The most important thing is that he’s doing well right now.”

The players will look to rally around Letang in his absence and it’ll take everyone to make up for his loss while he is away from the team.

“Putting together our best game,” defenseman Chad Ruhwedel said. “All of the guys here are going to step up, within the D core, too. Taking up those minutes, he plays a lot for us.”

Playing without Letang is no small task, but the Penguins organization is confident in the group they’ve assembled.

On the ice, every defenseman will have adjusted roles to fill the gaps left behind, while off the ice everyone is grateful to see Letang in such high spirits.

