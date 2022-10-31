Penguins Recall Drew O'Connor, Re-Assign Drake Caggiula

An injury to Jeff Carter has brought upon a couple moves for the Pittsburgh Penguins forward core.

Thanks to a few injuries to forwards on the roster, the Pittsburgh Penguins had to make another recall from the AHL.

The Penguins recalled Drew O’Connor to the NHL roster and sent Drake Caggiula to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

O’Connor started the season in the AHL and played eight games scoring a pair of goals and totally six assists.

In 32 career games in the NHL, O’Connor holds three goals and three assists for six points to his name.

The organization thinks very highly of the former college signee and want to see him gain more time in the big leagues.

Caggiula played a stint of three games with the Penguins not recording a point.

The moves come after a rash of injuries hampered the Penguins forward core; Teddy Blueger remains on long term injured reserve, Jake Guentzel and Jason Zucker are both returning from injuries, and Jeff Carter left the game in Seattle with a lower-body injury.

There is yet to be any more information regarding the Carter injury other than he was being evaluated.

When Caggiula was called up to the NHL roster, prospect Sam Poulin came with him and looked confident in his debut.

While recording an assist, Poulin centered the third line for a pair of games; the exact position Carter plays in the lineup.

If Carter is out for multiple games, this is a perfect opportunity for Poulin to prove if he is NHL ready.

O’Connor can play any forward position and is a solid option as a depth piece with a shuffled lineup.

