Penguins Recall Dustin Tokarski, Re-Assign Ty Smith

The Pittsburgh Penguins might be losing their starting goalie again after just two games back from injury.

PITTSBURGH - Following the announcement of Tristan Jarry dealing with an upper-body injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins recalled goalie Dustin Tokarski on an emergency basis.

Jarry was set to be the Penguins starting goalie against the Florida Panthers, but ended up being a last-minute scratch.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said following the overtime victory that he was made aware of Jarry’s situation when the goalie arrived at PPG Paints Arena for the game.

Casey DeSmith learned he was getting the start just moments before the team was set to take the ice for warmups.

This will be Tokarski’s second NHL recall of the season after Jarry suffered a lower-body injury during the Winter Classic.

Tokarski played in a pair of games during his first run picking up a win in relief and a loss.

The Penguins also re-assigned Ty Smith to the AHL after he was healthy scratched in the previous three games.

In nine games played with the Penguins, Smith scored four points (1G-3A) but proved to be a useful piece in the organization.

Smith gained approval from Sullivan and the coaching staff and spent a majority of his stint manning the first power play unit.

There is yet to be an official update on Jarry, but giving Tokarski a recall doesn’t bode well for the Penguins starting goalkeeper.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Elated After Kris Letang's Emotional Return

Casey DeSmith Reacts to Unusual Start for Penguins

Storybook Ending to a Grim Penguins Game

Kris Letang Returns to Penguins Lineup and Immediately Provides Spark

Penguins' Tristan Jarry was Late Scratch with Upper-Body Injury