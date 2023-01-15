Penguins Recall Forward Prospect Jonathan Gruden

Jonathan Gruden hasn't been a top prospect in the Pittsburgh Penguins organization, but has had a real hot streak in the AHL.

As the Pittsburgh Penguins come home after their fourth defeat from the Carolina Hurricanes, they do so with a brand new AHL call up.

It was announced that the Penguins recalled forward Jonathan Gruden from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Gruden is 22-years-old and has been middling around as one of the organizations budding prospects since acquiring him in 2020 as part of the Matt Murray trade to the Ottawa Senators.

While yet to play a regular season game at the NHL level, Gruden has been one of the WBS Penguins best forwards this season.

In 32 games Gruden has scored 11 goals and five assists for 16 points; his 11 goals are a career high and third on WBS.

Gruden has hit a massive hot streak recently, scoring five goals in his last three games.

2022-23 is Gruden’s third season with the Penguins organization and this will be his first crack at making the NHL roster.

The Penguins are in need of some kind of jump in their bottom six, and if Gruden can bring his scoring touch to the NHL, he’ll become a more viable option than a number of depth forwards.

