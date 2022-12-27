Penguins Recall Mark Friedman After Christmas Break Re-Assignment

Mark Friedman spent the Christmas break off of the Pittsburgh Penguins active roster.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are set to return to action following their Christmas break and will do so with a full roster of players.

General Manger Ron Hextall announced that the Penguins have recalled defenseman Mark Friedman from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The move comes as the league emerges from their Christmas break and teams prepare to again see game action.

Friedman was re-assigned to the AHL on the first day of the break and is getting the recall ahead of the Penguins matchup against the New York Islanders.

Considering the timing of the moves for Friedman, it may be a curious decision for the Penguins to make.

It was more of a strategic maneuver by the Penguins, however, as Friedman isn’t yet eligible for waivers, but is closing in on it.

Once Friedman is on the active roster for 10 games or 30 days, he will again be subject to the waiver wire whenever the Penguins move him around the organization.

The subtle move for the break where no games are being played, means the Penguins saved a few days towards Friedman’s waiver eligibility.

Regardless, Friedman is yet to play a game in the NHL this season and has been a healthy scratch for every game he has been on the Penguins’ active roster.

With defenseman Jeff Petry on long term injured reserve, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Friedman make his season debut in the near future.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Islanders

Penguins' Rivalries with Hurricanes, Rangers Reaching New Intensities

Flavell's Five Thoughts: Penguins At the Break

Penguins Confident They Can Hit Another Level After Break