Penguins Recall Radim Zohorna From Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins add a forward to their roster.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forward Radim Zohorna from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the team announced. 

Zohorna, 26, played in 17 games with Pittsburgh this season, scoring two goals and recording four assistants, six points an a plus-12. He played in 39 games in Wilkes-Barre this season, recording 12 goals, nine assists and 21 points.

He's recorded two goals, three assists and five points in four playoff games for Wilkes-Barre, who's currently in the second-round. 

Zohorna has played in 25 NHL games throughout his career. 

The moves comes with Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin and Rickard Rakell dealing with injury. The Penguins lead the New York Rangers 3-2 heading into Game 6. 

