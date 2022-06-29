Penguins Recognized for Humanitarian Efforts

The Pittsburgh Penguins have always had a commitment to the city of Pittsburgh that reached far beyond what they can do on the ice. Their efforts have impacted the lives of so many in Western Pennsylvania and because of that, the organization has been nominated for ESPN's Humanitarian Team of the Year Award.

According to ESPN, this award "represents a sports team that demonstrated how teamwork can create a significant impact on a community or cause." The Penguins are nominated alongside the Denver Broncos, Miami Heat, and Seattle Storm.

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation has been a part of the fabric of the Pittsburgh area since 2010 and focuses on bringing the community and its youth together on and off the ice.

The Foundation runs a multitude of programs and events throughout the year, including the Mario Lemieux 6.6K Run and Family Walk, the Night of Assists Charity Gala, Sidney Crosby's Learn to Play Program, among others.

West Mifflin native Logan Cooley participated in the first class of the Penguins Learn to Play Program in 2008 and will be a top three draft pick in next month's NHL Entry Draft.

The Penguins also run side by side with the Mario Lemieux Foundation. Founded in 1993 by Lemieux after his bout with Hodgkin's disease, the Lemieux Foundation is dedicated to cancer research and supporting families in challenging medical situations.

The award winner will be honored at the 2022 ESPY Awards on July 20th. Former winners of this award include the Atlanta Dream of the WNBA, Los Angeles Dodgers of the MLB, and the United States Women's National Ice Hockey Team.

