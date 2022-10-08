Penguins Reduce Roster to 24 Players

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced two roster moves and reduced their roster to 24 players. The Penguins re-assigning forward Samuel Poulin and goaltender Filip Lindberg to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL. The current roster of 24 players can be found here.

Samuel Poulin was the first round pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019. He completed his first professional season in 2021-2022 for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. After making the switch from winger to center, Poulin's play increased steadily. He registered 37 points, good for third on the team in scoring. Poulin will look to be one of the first forwards called up this season after registering two assists in two appearances in the preseason.

Filip Lindberg signed as a free agent in 2021 after originally being drafted by the Minnesota Wild. After a stand-out career at the University of Massachusetts, he made his professional debut with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season. Over seven games, Lindberg won four and posted respectable numbers (915 save % and 2.76 goals against average). In one appearance in the preseason, he stopped 14 of 15 shots against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Penguins roster sits at 13 forwards, nine defensemen, and two goalies. They will have to reduce their roster by at least one more player prior to their regular season opener against the Arizona Coyotes on October 13th.

