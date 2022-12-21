Penguins Release Statement on Passing of Franco Harris

The Pittsburgh Penguins passed along their thoughts and condolences on the passing of Franco Harris.

PITTSBURGH - Just days before he was supposed to be honored by the Pittsburgh Steelers with a number retirement and a ceremony for the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate reception, Franco Harris passed away at the age of 72.

The news shocked and hit close to home not just for the Steelers, but the entire city of Pittsburgh, as well.

The Pittsburgh Penguins released a statement of their own upon learning of Harris’ passing.

In a statement from Mario Lemieux, Harris is referred to as a Pittsburgh icon and a champion on and off the field.

Harris was a decorated running back with the Steelers with four Super Bowl victories and is still the franchise’s leading rusher.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby also gave a few words on the football icon saying that the team and the Harris family are in his thoughts and prayers.

Harris was more than just a football player, but a standout member of the Pittsburgh community.

Pittsburgh sports are a close group, that share more than just a color pattern.

