Penguins Release Training Camp Schedule

The Pittsburgh Penguins released their training camp schedule to the public. After a few months to shake off the defeat against the New York Rangers, the Penguins are back to work. The entire team is back in Pittsburgh, and the first chance to see the 2022-2023 Penguins roster is now upon us. All non-game day practices and scrimmages are free and open to the general public, so get down to the UPMC Lemieux Sports Center to enjoy some free hockey.

Training camp for the Pittsburgh Penguins kicks off on Thursday, September 22, featuring a combination of conditioning and skills work. With the preseason roster at nearly 60 players, the players will be split into three separate teams for the duration of camp. Fans and spectators can alternate between the two rinks at the Lemieux Center to watch both squads in action.

Training camp will also conclude their sessions with scrimmages between the teams practicing simultaneously. Stop by on any of the first few days of camp to see some of the Penguins battling their own. These will build up in intensity to get players acclimated quickly to real game action again. After only a few days of training camp, the Penguins will line up against the Columbus Blue Jackets for their first preseason game.

Hockey season is finally here, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are eager to move past last season and start a new journey. It all begins here at training camp. For the full schedule of the first days of training camp, click here.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Sidney Crosby Was 'Sweating' During Penguins Negotiations with Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin

Winning Stands Over Big Three Retirement for Penguins Sidney Crosby

Three Under-The-Radar Penguins Prospects

Valtteri Puustinen Built to Impress This Season With Penguins