Skip to main content

Penguins Had a Trade Fall Through at the NHL Draft

The Pittsburgh Penguins reportedly had a trade fall through in Montreal.

The NHL Draft floor is the closest thing to the wild west in the NHL and is a breeding ground for hockey trades. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Pittsburgh Penguins were close on a deal to send out one of their defenseman at this year's Draft in Montreal.

"Someone told me that Pittsburgh had a D (defenseman) trade at the draft that fell apart late," Friedman said on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, "obviously, they have to do something there." The Penguins currently have nine defensemen on their roster, accounting for $28.6 million against the salary cap.

Penguins general manager Ron Hextall addressed his blue line situation earlier this week when speaking with the media saying, "We're certainly not going to have nine (defenseman) on opening roster."

The Penguins could be looking to move more than one defenseman before the season opens in three months. Two signings earlier this week indicate that the Penguins could be stocking up on the back end before moving a couple of blue liners to create salary cap space.

P.O. Joseph re-signed with the Penguins early in the week to a two-year deal, but the contract's one-way designation raised eyebrows. With Joseph already expected to challenge for a spot on the everyday roster, his new contract shows that he could be closer than we think.

On the opening day of free agency, the Penguins brought in Jan Rutta, a two-time Stanley Cup Champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning, on a three-year contract. With those additions to either side of the Penguin's blue line, corresponding moves could be in the near future.

The two names rumored to be on the market are Marcus Pettersson and John Marino. Friedman told The Athletic's Rick Dhaliwal earlier this week that the Canucks were in on Marino but weren't the only ones.

As the Penguins continue to move a defenseman, their primary need remains to bolster their bottom six. With the opening day of free agency in the rearview, look for talks to heat up surrounding Marino and Pettersson.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Sign First-Round Pick Owen Pickering to Entry-Level Contract

Running It Back is the Right Decision for the Penguins

Bottom Six Winger Remains a Need for Penguins

Finding the Ideal Defense Partner for Penguins P.O. Joseph

Big Three Back Together for the Penguins

Penguins Core Heading into a Season of Milestones

Tags
terms:
Pittsburgh PenguinsJohn MarinoMarcus PetterssonPenguins

USATSI_17756884_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Had a Trade Fall Through at the NHL Draft

By Nicholas Brlansky10 seconds ago
USATSI_18659938_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Sign First-Round Pick Owen Pickering to Entry-Level Contract

By Nick Horwat12 minutes ago
USATSI_17450001_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Adding Grit Early in Free Agency

By Jacob Punturi21 hours ago
USATSI_17820395_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Interruptions Derailed a Promising First Year for Penguins Brock McGinn

By Nicholas BrlanskyJul 15, 2022
USATSI_18279350_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Running It Back is the Right Decision for the Penguins

By Cody FlavellJul 15, 2022
USATSI_18108483_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Bottom Six Winger Remains a Need for Penguins

By Nicholas BrlanskyJul 15, 2022
cut
Pens Talk

Finding the Ideal Defense Partner for Penguins P.O. Joseph

By Nicholas BrlanskyJul 14, 2022
IMG_9921
Podcasts

Big Three Back Together for the Penguins

By Nicholas Brlansky and Nick HorwatJul 14, 2022
USATSI_14086489_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Core Heading into a Season of Milestones

By Nicholas BrlanskyJul 14, 2022