Penguins Had a Trade Fall Through at the NHL Draft

The NHL Draft floor is the closest thing to the wild west in the NHL and is a breeding ground for hockey trades. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Pittsburgh Penguins were close on a deal to send out one of their defenseman at this year's Draft in Montreal.

"Someone told me that Pittsburgh had a D (defenseman) trade at the draft that fell apart late," Friedman said on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, "obviously, they have to do something there." The Penguins currently have nine defensemen on their roster, accounting for $28.6 million against the salary cap.

Penguins general manager Ron Hextall addressed his blue line situation earlier this week when speaking with the media saying, "We're certainly not going to have nine (defenseman) on opening roster."

The Penguins could be looking to move more than one defenseman before the season opens in three months. Two signings earlier this week indicate that the Penguins could be stocking up on the back end before moving a couple of blue liners to create salary cap space.

P.O. Joseph re-signed with the Penguins early in the week to a two-year deal, but the contract's one-way designation raised eyebrows. With Joseph already expected to challenge for a spot on the everyday roster, his new contract shows that he could be closer than we think.

On the opening day of free agency, the Penguins brought in Jan Rutta, a two-time Stanley Cup Champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning, on a three-year contract. With those additions to either side of the Penguin's blue line, corresponding moves could be in the near future.

The two names rumored to be on the market are Marcus Pettersson and John Marino. Friedman told The Athletic's Rick Dhaliwal earlier this week that the Canucks were in on Marino but weren't the only ones.

As the Penguins continue to move a defenseman, their primary need remains to bolster their bottom six. With the opening day of free agency in the rearview, look for talks to heat up surrounding Marino and Pettersson.

