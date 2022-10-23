Penguins Show Resilience in Victory Over Blue Jackets

Heading into the game, the Pittsburgh Penguins were going to be without two consistant forwards, but they found a way to succeed.

The Pittsburgh Penguins had no choice but to start their five game road trip a forward short.

Teddy Blueger has still not made his season debut with the Penguins, while Jake Guentzel left the contest against the Los Angeles Kings early and has been under evaluation for an upper-body injury.

Chad Ruhwedel played in his first game of the season against the Columbus Blue Jackets, giving the Penguins a lineup of 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

Despite lineup juggling and a very poor start on the ice, the Penguins were resilient and started their road swing in the win column.

“We just got outworked,” captain Sidney Crosby said following the win in Columbus.

Luckily for the Penguins, they weren’t out worked the entire 60 minutes and they were able crawl back to seal a dominant looking victory.

Despite the awkward lineup, the Penguins posted 39 shots and won yet another game with six goals.

Crosby led the way with his third three-point night of the season; he notched a pair of assists and the game winning goal.

The Penguins had no choice but to be resilient if they wanted to win in Columbus, and after the first period things weren’t looking promising.

But, early in this new season, the Penguins are showing that they will be a resilient bunch that won’t quit on a game.

Regardless of lineup formation or pace of play to start games, the Penguins improved to a 4-0-1 start to the 2022-23 season.

