Penguins RoboPen Logo Back for New Reverse Retro Jersey

It's been long anticipated and the Pittsburgh Penguins have an old friend coming back to the fold.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The second round of the Adidas Reverse Retro jerseys are here and the Pittsburgh Penguins have brought back an old favorite.

The Penguins official logo from the early 1990s to early 2000s goes by many names, RoboPen, the Pigeon, even the cursed logo, but it is officially ready to be back on NHL ice.

There has been speculation for months regarding what the new Reverse Retro would look like and many debates followed.

Some wanted it back for the nostalgia of the Penguins era that featured Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr, saying Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin should represent the same crest.

Others looked at the many issues that surrounded the Penguins organization at the time and said it was a bad idea.

For some, that logo brings back memories of bankruptcy, front office problems, and the early end to Lemieux’s career.

Much like Lemieux himself, the triangular Penguins emblem has also made a return.

The bright side outweighs the dark when it comes to the logo; yes, there was some franchise turmoil, but so many outstanding memories were made in that sweater.

Lemieux’s return game, Darius Kasparaitis’ Game 7 overtime winner over the Buffalo Sabres, just to name a few.

The new crop of Reverse Retro jerseys across the NHL seem to be an overall improvment from the first set.

The Penguins may have had one of the most anticipated drops, however, and now everyone can look forward to seeing an old favorite back on the ice.

